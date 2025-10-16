NetApp launches new enterprise-grade AI-ready data platform

KUALA LUMPUR: NetApp Malaysia Sdn Bhd has introduced a new enterprise-grade data platform to help organisations manage and accelerate artificial intelligence workloads across hybrid and multicloud environments.

At the centre of the launch are NetApp AFX, a disaggregated all-flash storage system, and the AI Data Engine (AIDE), which integrates data services for AI pipelines, the company said in a statement.

The company added that the combined offering is designed to deliver exabyte-scale performance, resilience, and integration with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform.

“With the new NetApp AFX systems, customers now have a trusted, proven choice in on-premises enterprise storage built on a comprehensive data platform to propel AI innovation forward rapidly,” said NetApp chief product officer Syam Nair.

He added that AIDE helps enterprises accelerate pipelines by “collapsing multiple data preparation and management steps” into one integrated service.

Meanwhile, Andrew Sotiropoulos, NetApp Asia Pacific senior vice president and general manager, said enterprises are moving from “passive data storage to active data management,” requiring systems that break down silos while combining security with fast recovery.

“With our latest innovations, NetApp provides a secure, unified, and future-ready environment for your data foundation across the Hybrid Cloud — supporting those who operationalise AI at scale to drive real business outcomes,” he said.

The platform also introduces features for Microsoft Azure customers, including an Object API that allows file data to be used directly with Azure services such as OpenAI, Fabric and Databricks without duplication.

New FlexCache capabilities also unify data estates across on-premises and Azure environments, supporting hybrid use cases like disaster recovery and workload balancing.

NVIDIA’s vice president of Enterprise AI Products, Justin Boitano, said that NetApp’s platform has “transformed into an AI-native storage platform” by integrating NVIDIA computing and software.

At the same time, analyst Michael Leone of Omdia called the announcement “the speedy fulfilment of an ambitious vision” in enterprise AI.

NetApp is showcasing the platform at INSIGHT 2025 in Las Vegas this week, with sessions and demonstrations on how intelligent data infrastructure is shaping enterprise AI.

The sessions are also live-streamed for the benefit of Malaysian organisations.