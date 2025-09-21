Proton returns to Singapore market with launch of e.MAS 7

PETALING JAYA: National automaker Proton Holdings Bhd has entered its third overseas market with the official launch of its first electric vehicle, the Proton e.MAS 7, in Singapore last week.

The launch also marked Proton’s return to the Singapore market after an absence of nearly 11 years, signalling a renewed commitment to regional growth and cross-border mobility.

The Proton e.MAS brand is represented by Vincar Group as the authorised distributor in Singapore.

Proton CEO Dr Li Chunrong described the launch as the beginning of a strategic partnership that combines Proton’s technological capabilities and brand values with the local market expertise and customer trust of Singapore’s Vincar Group.

He emphasised the close ties between Malaysia and Singapore, noting that both countries are bound not only by proximity but also by strong family, business and daily connections, and reaffirmed Proton’s commitment to supporting its customers in Singapore.

The launch event was attended by senior leadership from both companies, including Li, Vincar CEO Vincent Tan, Proton deputy CEO Ainol Azmil Abu Bakar, Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang, Proton International Corporation CEO Edmund Lim Meng Thong, Vincar deputy CEO Ernest Tan and Proton senior director of corporate strategy Yusri Yusuf.

Also present were officials from the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore, including Minister (Economic) Kavitha Mathuvay, Counsellor (Investment) Vinothan Tulisi Nathzan, Trade Commissioner Siti Nordiana Mohamad Akhir and Counsellor (Economic) Intan Shafina Rasdi, alongside Vincar customers and members of the Singapore media.

In Malaysia, the Proton e.MAS 7 has quickly emerged as a leader in the competitive electric vehicle (EV) segment. For the first eight months of 2025, nearly 6,000 units were delivered, making it the most popular EV in the country with a 24% market share, despite having only a single model in its lineup.

The e.MAS 7 has gained traction among consumers for its compelling combination of sleek design, strong performance, advanced safety features, exceptional comfort, and intelligent technology. Its appeal is strengthened by an extensive network of 3S and 4S service outlets, which provide added convenience and confidence for customers, many of whom are first-time EV owners. It also holds the highest safety score in its class, with an Asean NCAP rating of 92.57 points.

In Singapore, the e.MAS 7 will be offered in both Prime and Premium variants, with customers able to choose from six exterior colour options and two interior colour themes.

To commemorate the launch, Proton is introducing a limited Founders Edition package for the first 99 customers. This exclusive offering includes a 10-year, unlimited-mileage battery warranty, five years of complimentary cross-border data roaming, and access to roadside assistance services in both Peninsular Malaysia and Singapore. In the event of a breakdown in Malaysia, Singaporean owners will be able to have their vehicles towed to the nearest Proton service centre.

With the trial of Malaysia’s National Integrated Immigration System aimed at streamlining travel between Johor Bahru and Singapore – the ownership experience for Proton e.MAS 7 drivers is expected to become even more seamless and convenient.

The launch price in Singapore is set at S$175,988 (RM576,325) for the Prime variant and S$179,988 (RM589,424) for the Premium variant, inclusive of Certificate of Entitlement, and applies only to the first 99 units sold.

All Singapore-based owners will be eligible for cross-border roadside support when driving in Malaysia.

Commenting on the company’s long-term vision, Proton International Corporation CEO Edmund Lim said the Proton e.MAS 7 represents the first step of the Proton-Vincar partnership in Singapore and reaffirmed the group’s commitment to expanding its product offerings.

He added that Proton intends to introduce more models in the future, with a clear focus on the New Energy Vehicle segment, which is already well established in the Singaporean market.