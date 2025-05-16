Short-term rates set to remain stable on BNM operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today following Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity is estimated at RM25.56 billion in the conventional system and RM28.33 billion in Islamic funds.

Today, BNM will conduct two reverse repo tenders, comprising a RM2.6 billion tender for seven days and a RM1.5 billion tender for 31 days.

The central bank also announced the availability of reverse repo, sell and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities with tenors of one week, one month and three months.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct up to RM29.7 billion in conventional overnight tender and RM28.3 billion for Murabahah overnight tender.