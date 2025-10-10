KUALA LUMPUR: Building on the success of its U Home 5G plan, U Mobile has expanded

its broadband range with the launch of U Home 5G Borneo, an unbeatable plan designed exclusively for customers in East Malaysia.

U Home 5G Borneo offers unlimited data with no Fair Usage Policy, delivering reliable, fibre-like speeds to customers across Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan. Like its predecessor, U Home 5G Borneo is extremely flexible, as customers will enjoy a hassle-free, plug-and-play solution, making it ideal for homeowners, renters, SME entrepreneurs, and those who are on-the-go.

Priced at a promotional fee of RM58 per month, customers will enjoy the SIM-only U Home 5G Borneo plan contract-free. Customers also have the option to bundle their U Home 5G Borneo with a game-grade router for free, with a 24-month contract.

To elevate their home broadband experience, customers may opt for the U Home 5G Borneo x sooka Premium streaming bundle at RM88 per month or bundle the plan with a Samsung Smart TV (starting from RM64 per month with U PayLater).

“U Mobile is pleased to expand our 5G home broadband range with U Home 5G Borneo, an offering that’s specifically tailored for our East Malaysian customers. Following the success of U Home 5G, we’re excited to bring the same high quality experience to Borneo with an even more accessible price of RM58 monthly. With U Home 5G Borneo, customers across Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan may enjoy the benefits of unlimited ultra-fast 5G and 4G for a seamless digital experience, whether at home or in the office,” said U Mobile chief marketing officer, Navin Manian.

U Home 5G Borneo is only available in East Malaysia. Customers may subscribe at U Mobile branches, authorised dealers across East Malaysia. Customers may also subscribe via U Mobile’s eShop and MyUMobile app for added convenience. For more information on U Home 5G Borneo, visit u.com.my/UH5GB.