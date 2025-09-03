Zchwantech achieves Select Tier status within the AWS partner network

KUALA LUMPUR: Zchwantech Sdn Bhd, a home-grown technology solutions provider, have achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Tier Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Zchwantech chairman Datuk Seow Gim Shen said the AWS Select Tier Partner status validates the company’s strong technical foundation and reinforces its mission to be a trusted provider of digital transformation solutions.

“We are not just adopting cloud. We are empowering businesses and governments to reimagine their operations with security, agility, and intelligence.

“As digital adoption accelerates in the Asean region, becoming an AWS Select Tier Partner equips us to lead at scale, including national-level projects like digital identity infrastructure,” he said in a statement.

AWS Select Tier Services partners are organisations recognised for proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience.

To attain Select Tier Partner status, Zchwantech has met several AWS technical requirements, including AWS certifications, capabilities, and implementations, as well as AWS technical and business professional training accreditations.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in Zchwantech’s journey to deliver scalable, secure, and AI-driven cloud solutions to enterprises and governments across Southeast Asia.

Zchwantech has been utilising AWS cloud services since 2017.

The company currently manages over 300 virtual servers (utilising Amazon EC2), a wide range of serverless services, and processes more than 400,000 requests per second on behalf of its customers.

With a staff strength of 300 and 46 AWS certifications, Zchwantech has built and operates large-scale platforms and applications that serve customers of significant size and complexity.

Armed with real-world implementation experience, Zchwantech brings deep expertise in cloud migration, application modernisation, DevOps automation, and AI-powered digital platforms.

The collaboration enables Zchwantech to access AWS’s global infrastructure, partner programs, and innovation capabilities—delivering future-ready solutions that meet the evolving demands of digital-first economies.

As an AWS Select Tier Partner, Zchwantech will gain access to advanced training resources, co-marketing opportunities, and AWS-backed funding mechanisms—strengthening its delivery capabilities across industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, public sector, logistics, and retail.

The Southeast Asia cloud market is projected to grow from US$21.8 billion in 2025 to US$43.1 billion by 2030, driven by the surge in digital services, AI adoption, and government-led digitalisation, according to Mordor Intelligence’s ASEAN Cloud Computing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, 2030.

Zchwantech is uniquely positioned to support this growth, offering end-to-end capabilities in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, enterprise software, and citizen-centric solutions such as national digital ID and AI-powered HR systems.

The collaboration between Zchwantech and AWS will also play a vital role in contributing meaningfully to the objectives outlined in Malaysia’s 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), which emphasises the importance of digitalisation and advanced technologies in driving sustainable and inclusive economic growth.