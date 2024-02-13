Awantec enters into service agreement with Redtone worth RM294m

PETALING JAYA: AwanBiru Technology Bhd (Awantec), through wholly owned subsidiary Awantec Systems Sdn Bhd, has entered into a service agreement with Redtone Engineering & Network Services Sdn Bhd (Redtone).

The strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for Awantec as the sole Managed Service Provider for Google Cloud in Malaysia under the government’s Cloud Framework Agreement.

The service agreement is valued at RM294.27 million and lasts 57½ months, starting today and concluding on Nov 30, 2028.

Awantec’s collaboration with Redtone is specifically to support the government’s unified communication and collaboration project, MyGovUC3.0. Awantec will provide cloud computing solutions and services which include products such as Google Workspace Enterprise and Google Cloud Platform.

MyGovUC 3.0 is a seamless continuation of the highly successful MyGovUC 2.0 to increase the productivity and quality of public service delivery. The collaboration demonstrates Awantec’s critical role in pioneering digital transformation efforts and improving operations.

Awantec CEO Azlan Zainal Abidin said, “Awantec’s designation as the premier partner with MSP status for Google Cloud in Malaysia underscores our capabilities and unwavering commitment to bolster the government’s digital transformation plan. With two decades of experience in successfully executing large-scale technology projects, we are confident that this collaboration will boost digitalisation in the public sector”