IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, graced the closing ceremony and prize presentation of the state-level Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly 1446H/2025M held at the Casuarina Convention ...
KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman, the senior director of Special Operations at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), has been appointed as the commission’s Deputy Chief Commissioner (Prevention), ...
MANAMA: Malaysia and Bahrain are set to explore new areas of cooperation, including in the semiconductor sector, following the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties last year, according to Prime Minister ...
GEORGE TOWN: A Year Four boy is in critical condition at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the Penang Hospital (HPP) after choking on a ‘gummy’ candy he bought outside the school area yesterday. ...