Batik Air launches new direct flights from Dubai to Kuala Lumpur

SEPANG: Unlocking a world of opportunities for business and leisure travellers between the Middle East and Malaysia, Batik Air has unveiled its new route between Dubai and Kuala Lumpur commencing on Nov 11, 2023.

These direct flights signify Batik Air’s commitment to extending its global network and fostering easier access between the two vibrant destinations, marking a significant achievement in expanding the connectivity to the Middle East region following the successful launch of its Jeddah, Saudi Arabia route on Aug 15, 2023.

Datuk Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar, Director General of Tourism Malaysia, said: “In promoting Malaysia as a preferred travel destination, the new route will increase seating capacity and boost the inbound traffic into Malaysia with more choices to discover exciting destinations and amazing attractions as we are gearing up for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.”

“On top of that, Batik Air’s passengers can expect the best experiences throughout their flying journey to Malaysia. This will further boost the growth of traffic flow via Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), opening up Malaysia more broadly to travellers from other international destinations and thus accelerating Malaysia’s tourism recovery.”

Meanwhile, Group Strategy Director of Batik Air and Lion Group, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, said: “We are excited to provide our passengers with a seamless and enjoyable travel experience, all while unlocking new opportunities. The new Dubai-Kuala Lumpur route expands Batik Air’s reach, seamlessly connecting Asean and Asia-Pacific markets with the Middle East.”

Flight OD714 departs from Dubai (DXB) every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 4:05 a.m., arriving in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 3.35pm (local time). The return flight, OD713, operates on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, departing at 11.05pm (local time) and arriving in DXB at 2.25am. The flight is operated using the brand-new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, boasting 12 Business Class and 150 Economy Class seats.