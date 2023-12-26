Bursa Malaysia, RAM launch alternative debt fundraising platform

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd and RAM Holdings Bhd through a joint venture entity Bursa Malaysia RAM Capital Sdn Bhd (BR Capital) have launched a debt fundraising platform.

The platform is an alternative fundraising avenue designed to facilitate listed and unlisted small to mid-sized companies with fundraising needs of at least RM5 million and a minimum tenure of one year to raise funds via the issuance of credit-rated investment notes.

This platform enables companies to access a new pool of capital beyond traditional wholesale markets, while also providing investors with the opportunity to diversify their portfolios.

Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said the launch of BR Capital marks another milestone in its efforts to provide a diverse range of products and services to meet the evolving needs of the market.

“The BR Capital debt fundraising platform is very much in line with the exchange’s overarching strategy to truly be a multi-asset exchange. The new platform is poised to redefine the fundraising landscape and is positioned for expansion, to include a diverse investor ecosystem. This will enhance financial inclusivity among Malaysians and contribute to the growth of Malaysia’s capital market and the overall economy,” he said in a statement.

RAM group CEO and executive director Chris Lee said BR Capital can assist the growth of sustainable and responsible investments in the Malaysian alternative capital market.

“RAM will contribute to this growth with our expertise in credit ratings, ESG ratings and fixed income pricing on investment notes issued through the new platform,” he said.

The platform is currently in its initial roll-out phase, with onboarding now open to a select group of prospective issuers and investors.