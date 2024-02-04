GFM Services solidifies presence in O&G with three new contracts from Petronas

KUALA LUMPUR: Integrated Facilities Management service provider, GFM Services Berhad’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Highbase Strategic Sdn Bhd and its joint venture partner, Singapore-Exchange listed, Mun Siong Engineering Limited (Joint Venture), was awarded 3 Letter of Appointments (LoA) from the operating companies (OPCs) of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) to deliver Operations & Maintenance

(O&M) services for 3 facilities within the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) in Johor.

These new contracts represent an expansion of the Joint Venture’s existing Integrated Turnaround Main Mechanical and Maintenance Mechanical Static (TA4MS) contract, to provide plant turnaround services to 3 facilities operated by PRPC Utilities and Facilities Sdn Bhd; the Pengerang Power Sdn Bhd; and the PRPC Water Sdn Bhd, respectively. The LoAs are for a period of 3 years, from March 15, 2024 until March 14, 2027, with an option to extend for an additional 2 years.

GFM Group managing director Ruslan Bin Nordin said, “We are honoured by the continued trust placed in us by Petronas. These LoAs underscore our proven ability to deliver value and ensure the seamless operations of critical assets within the PIC. These contract wins are a testament to Highbase’s growing reputation as a reliable partner, and we are committed to optimising facility performance and maximise long-term operational efficiencies.”

He added that this strategic expansion of collaborative effort not only reinforces their partnership with Petronas, but also boosts the TA4MS outstanding contract value to GFM.

“This is expected to contribute positively to GFM’s overall profitability. Furthermore, it further solidifies our market position in the O&G sector, positioning the Group for sustained growth,” he said.

In addition to maintaining the OPC’s facilities, the Joint Venture is currently maintaining the facilities of Pengerang Refining Company Sdn Bhd.; Pengerang Petrochemical Company Sdn Bhd; and Petronas Chemical Isononanol Sdn Bhd. This brings the Joint Venture’s maintenance portfolio to a total of six facilities within the PIC, Johor.