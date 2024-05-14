ICW and BuildXpo tipped to post twofold year-on-year jump in projected sales

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Construction Week (ICW) and the Malaysia International Building and Construction Industry Exhibition (BuildXpo) 2024 are set to achieve a twofold increase year-on-year in projected sales to about RM1 billion, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The minister said these expectations are anchored by the robust participation anticipated at the BuildXpo exhibition and through targeted international business matching sessions.

“We set our target high because we are confident in the current state of the construction industry in our country,” Nanta told a press conference at their soft launch today.

Furthermore, this year’s sessions are set to draw 25 buyers from at least 10 diverse markets including China, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Russia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Korea, Japan, and India.

In the previous year, ICW and BuildXpo notched projected sales totalling RM494.3 million, comprising RM376.5 million from trade visitations and RM117.8 million from the international business matching activities.

The minister said the event is established as the premier regional event for networking, innovation, and expansion in the construction sector.

Under this year’s forward-looking theme, “Envisioning the Future of Construction”, the 2024 event will highlight critical industry gatherings such as the Construction Outlook Summit 2024 and the Construction Dispute Resolution Conference.

Nanta emphasised the importance of the event in elevating Malaysia’s construction industry to global prominence and enhancing its competitive edge.

He said ICW and BuildXpo 2024 will not only accentuate technological progress and career prospects but also highlight the industry’s societal contributions.

The event places utmost importance on inclusivity and sustainable development, he added.

“The vitality of the construction industry lies in its capacity to attract and empower a dynami influx of talent.

“With the need for modernisation amidst technological advancements, ICW emerges as a platform as career avenues within the sector for the younger generation.

“In this digital era, the engagement of today’s youth is paramount; their technological prowess and innovative drive hold the potential to revolutionise construction methods, sustainability practices, and safety standards,” he stated.

BuildXpo 2024, the exhibition component of ICW, will showcase products and services across sectors including construction technologies, machinery, software, Industrialised Building Systems, equipment, materials, smart building systems, automation solutions, and services. It will also spotlight construction startups.

ICW and BuildXpo 2023 saw the participation of 9,470 trade visitors from 37 countries alongside conference attendees.

The organiser expects this year’s exhibition to attract over 10,000 industry professionals. It aims to provide 10,000 m2 of exhibition space accommodating 500 booths.

This year’s edition will be supported by the Public Works Department and other associations which include the Association of Consulting Engineers Malaysia, the Chartered Institute of Building, and the Malaysian Institute of Architects

Qube Integrated Malaysia executive chairperson Richard Teo said collaborations with industry giants such as Gamuda, MRCB, Petronas, and YTL Cement have been instrumental in their achievements.

“Additionally, by extending BuildXpo’s reach to emerging markets like Zimbabwe and Zambia, we aim to open doors for Malaysian construction firms and contribute to the economic growth of these regions,“ he added.