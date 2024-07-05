Internet exchanges operator DE-CIX sees continued strong growth in global turnover and data exchange

PETALING JAYA: DE-CIX, the world’s leading operator of internet exchanges or IXs, sees continued strong growth in global turnover and data exchange, it confirmed when releasing its annual report for the financial year 2023,

Global revenues of all company parts continued to grow, reaching €63 million (RM321.2 million), an increase of €8 million (up 14%) compared to 2022.

Reflecting the trend of previous years, connected customer capacity on DE-CIX internet exchanges grew by 14% to more than 140 terabits, and connected networks ended the year at over 3,600 worldwide.

With close to 60 exabytes of data throughput globally during 2023, DE-CIX experienced 23% growth in total traffic volume.

In terms of geographical expansion, the interconnection specialist established a further 14 locations in 2023, increasing its reach to more than 50 metro markets globally, spanning North America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In a press statement today, it said the interest in DE-CIX’s enterprise-facing services grew strongly in 2023, with a 50% increase in cloud connections year on year and close to 4 terabits of booked capacity to clouds by the end of the year.

“This surge in demand aligns with the broader trend in Malaysia’s digital landscape, as evidenced by the Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX) reporting a record peak of 2.1 terabits per second (Tbps) in May. This milestone, representing a nearly fourfold increase from 2020, indicates a substantial surge in digital activity within the country, highlighting the growing need for robust internet infrastructure and interconnection services like those provided by DE-CIX,” it said.

It added that this momentum echoes the early success witnessed earlier this year, when DE-CIX Malaysia and Digital Penang successfully launched the Penang IX (PIX), a transformative initiative that promises to reshape the digital landscape of the region.

As a central hub for internet exchange, PIX is set to play a pivotal role in advancing the digital transformation goals of the Penang state government.

“With the continued success and growth of DE-CIX around the world in 2023, we see 2024 as a pivotal point in the history of the company. Twelve years after our first international expansion, we have now built up a crucial geographical presence around the globe to achieve our strategic goals,” said CEO Ivo Ivanov.

“We enable organisations of all types and sizes to provide secure, scalable, and controllable digital experiences for their customers and staff by leveraging the strength and reliability of a global interconnection ecosystem. This has become even more critical for both infrastructure providers and enterprises with the current and sustained boom in AI. The whole realm of innovation demands digital infrastructure networked in a fine mesh to allow data to flow where it is needed.”

In Southeast Asia, DE-CIX announced its market entry into Indonesia – the largest market in the region by population and network count – in 2023, establishing a joint venture company, PT DE-CIX Indonesia Pratama, with IDMarco Digital Solusi, a subsidiary of the Salim Group.

In addition, the technical groundwork was carried out for the establishment of a third IX in Malaysia, Penang-IX powered by DE-CIX, launched in early 2024. These developments bring the coverage of the DE-CIX Asia platform, the first distributed IX in Southeast Asia, to seven markets: Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Penang, Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei, Manila (as an IX partnership with operator GetaFIX), and Jakarta.