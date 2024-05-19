DAP condemns death threat against Seputeh MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The DAP leadership has strongly condemned the death threat made against its vice-chairman Theresa Kok, who is also the Seputeh Member of Parliament.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said all acts of violence are unacceptable, especially in addressing differences of opinion in politics.

“The entire DAP leadership stands in solidarity with her in facing this threat,” he said in a statement uploaded on his Facebook page today.

Loke, at the same time, thanked the police for acting swiftly after receiving the report regarding the death threat.

“I am confident that the police will investigate the case thoroughly and arrest those responsible for the crime,” he said.

Police had earlier confirmed receiving a report from the MP about an envelope in her mailbox yesterday that contained two bullets and a warning note on a white A4-sized paper.