ISP breaks ground on Kapar centralised labour quarters

KUALA LUMPUR: The ISP Group of Companies (ISP), a real estate developer and investment holding group, broke ground on its Centralised Labour Quarters (CLQ) or Purpose-Built Workers Accommodation (PBWA) project in Kapar, Selangor.

The groundbreaking was officiated by Ng Sze Han, Member of the Selangor State Executive Council (Exco), Investment, Trade and Mobility, and Dr Quah Perng Fei, Selangor State Assemblyman for Bandar Baru Klang, who was representing Ng Suee Lim, Member of the Selangor State Executive Council (Exco), Local Government, New Village Development and Tourism.

The 10-storey PBWA has a maximum capacity of 3,780 beds and is scheduled for completion by Q4’24. PBWA Kapar is being developed in compliance with the Worker’s Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities (Amendment) Act 2019 (Act 446). The 2.05 acre project will feature 210 furnished units equipped with basic amenities such as fans and light fixtures, beds and mattresses, as well as lockers and drawers for convenience.

ISP has partnered with Westlite Accommodation, the specialised worker accommodation unit of SGX-listed Centurion Corporation Ltd and an established owner/operator of PBWAs in Malaysia and Singapore, to provide design consultancy and operational management services for its pipeline of worker accommodation property assets in Malaysia.

Sze Han said: “The manufacturing and construction industries in Selangor are rapidly growing, with each now accounting for one-third of the national figures. Both these sectors have created one of the highest employment opportunities in the country with the increased demand for migrant workers resulting in a shortage of suitable accommodation that meets the Act 446 guidelines.

“So, we are pleased to welcome corporations such as ISP and Westlite who are committed to being part of our long-term strategy to provide quality accommodation for migrant workers in Selangor.”

ISP founder and group executive director Eric Ng commented: “ISP is proud to partner with established PBWA owner-operator Westlite Accommodation to develop our first PBWA in Selangor. We recognise that centralised, purpose-built worker housing are essential infrastructure for the manufacturing, retail and warehousing industry such as in Selangor, which rely on a substantial migrant workforce and we are committed to creating a sustainable living environment for these migrant workers.

“We aim to help provide employers and business owners with a safe, secure, and efficient solution to their migrant worker management and accommodation needs.”

PBWA Kapar is designed to be self-sufficient with facilities such as a minimart, clinic, barber, mobile shop and self-service laundry to be available within as well as a dedicated centralised kitchen and dining hall on each floor, gym and recreational room, among others.

It will also feature physical and digital safety and security measures such as facial recognition and CCTV monitoring, dormitory management and turnstile system, as well as adequate security guards on duty.