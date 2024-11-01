Lotus's Malaysia launches first Lotus's Mart in Duyong, Malacca

MALACCA: Following the opening of Lotus’s Kluang and Lotus’s Muar last October, Lotuss Stores Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia) today launched its third store here. The single level, 1,000 square metre Lotus’s Mart Duyong is located within the residential area of Taman Desa Duyong.

With the addition of Lotus’s Mart Duyong, the retailer now operates a total of 69 stores across Peninsular Malaysia.

During a store walk, Lotus’s Malaysia Central 2 Region store director Jayakumar Govindan said, “Although Lotus’s Mart Duyong is smaller in size compared to the two existing hypermarkets in Malacca, we see its potential in creating an ecosystem that is beneficial, bringing convenience to both residents and businesses within and nearby this area”.

“To give our Duyong customers the opportunity to enjoy the many promotions on offer, the store will extend its operating hours to 12am until Jan 13, 2024. Following that, the store will operate as usual from 8am until 10pm”.

Despite its smaller build-up, Lotus’s Mart Duyong offers customers and business owners a selection of up to 5,000 SKUs ranging from fresh produce, frozen, grocery, household products and bakery including many of its Lotus’s Own Brand favourites.

At the opening, customers were quick to grab first day deals like watermelon and potatoes at 0.99 sen per kg. Until Saturday, customers will be treated with a free breakfast, RM5 cash vouchers in the Lotus’s Malaysia App for newly registered My Lotus’s members and goodie bags worth more than RM10 with a minimum spend of RM50.

In doing what is best for the community and the environment, Lotus’s introduces its #KitakanJiran food surplus programme into Duyong. With the help of its long-time charity partner, Kechara Soup Kitchen, all safe and edible but unsold food products like vegetables, fruits and bakery items will be redistributed to various vulnerable groups in Malacca. Lotus’s Malaysia’s food surplus programme to date has provided over 120,000 families with access to nutrition.