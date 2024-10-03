Malaysia-China Summit 2024 expected to unlock RM2b trade, investment opportunities

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia-China Summit 2024 (MCS 2024), one of the highest ever profiled events focusing on Malaysian and China’s diplomatic, trade and investment relations, will be held from Dec 17 to 19 at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

Organised by Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn Bhd in association with Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), MCS 2024 is held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ties between Malaysia and China this year.

A total of 10,000 trade visitors and at least 500 exhibitors from China, Malaysia and Asean countries are expected to participate in the three-day expo and conference.

According to Qube executive chairman Richard Teo, the summit is projected to generate RM2 billion in potential trade and investment opportunities.

He said MCS 2024 will also attract expert thought leaders and industry titans as speakers to inspire and empower attendees to supercharge their businesses.

During the soft launch of MCS 2024, Matrade CEO Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz emphasised that China’s long-standing position as Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, accounting for 17.1% of Malaysia’s total trade as of 2023.

“We have strategically pivoted the programme to foster inter-regional collaboration between Malaysia, China and other Asean countries. This accentuates Malaysia’s prominence as a key trade and investment hub in the region,” he said.

The summit, will revolve around five key pillars – future tech, future knowledge and eExperience, future mobility and connectivity, future opportunity and future growth – and will underscore sustainable growth, investment, collaboration, job creation, technology transfer and enhanced global competitiveness.