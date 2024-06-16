Matrade partners TikTok Shop to enhance cross-border business opportunities

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) has joined hands with TikTok Shop to intensify cross-border business opportunities through #ThisisMY Campaign, which was launched by Investment Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

At the launch, Tengku Zafrul said the campaign would allow Malaysian businesses, distributors, and entrepreneurs to expand into Singapore. Thie collaboration between Matrade and TikTok Shop is part of Matrade’s Cross Border e-Commerce Development Programme (eBizLink), an initiative under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“#ThisisMY will feature a series of exciting activities including knowledge sharing sessions and training on cross border e-Commerce, with at least 30 Malaysian companies assisted to generate RM15 million in sales,” Tengku Zafrul said.

Taking advantage of Asean Online Sales Day, an annual event that promotes e-commerce activities within Asean, #ThisisMY campaign will be intensified on Aug 8.

“We are excited to partner with TikTok Shop, being one of the largest social commerce platforms worldwide to effectively assist more homegrown Malaysian businesses, ushering them towards a greater height of success in the global scene”, said Matrade chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Meanwhile, TikTok Shop public policy for Malaysia head Anuar Fariz Fadzil said: “We are committed to nurturing the growth of local businesses in Malaysia. Through this partnership, we aim to enable their expansion and empower them to achieve new heights by unleashing their full potential on the platform.”

The programme attracts quality household brands from Malaysia including Julie's Confectionary & Biscuit, Power Root’s Alicafe Coffee and Oriental’s Super Ring Cheese Snack to be featured in Singapore.