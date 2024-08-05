MCCI to issue handbook for China entrepreneurs keen on investing in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) is set to release a handbook tailored for Chinese entrepreneurs and investors keen on investing in Malaysia.

The aim is to strengthen economic and trade relations while enhancing bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and China.

MCCC president Loo Kok Seong said Chinese entrepreneurs and investors who have visited MCCC in the past have expressed desire for more information regarding investment opportunities in Malaysia.

“They hope to obtain more information about investment in Malaysia, including policy and legal issues, as well as various taxation, accounting and other related information,” he said at a press conference today.

Loo explained that entrepreneurs from China can use this handbook to understand investment opportunities in Malaysia, saving time and money while avoiding unnecessary pitfalls.

“Chinese entrepreneurs can also access necessary information by contacting the basic service industries listed in the handbook,” he added.

The MCCC is inviting enterprises operating in related fields to participate in the publication titled Investing in Malaysia: A Handbook for Chinese Investors that is slated for publication by Oct 1.

The industries targeted include company secretarial services, auditing and taxation companies, law firms, consultancy services, information technology, logistics, industrial sectors, real estate, non-life insurance agency (fire, theft, flood insurance, etc.), medical services, tourism services (buses, taxis, corporate vehicles), labour supply, educational institutions (from kindergartens to universities), and English language schools.

The MCCC targets to have over 100 local service providers in the handbook. It highlighted four advantages for the local service providers in participating in this handbook including free promotion, enhanced visibility, and contribution to Malaysia-China economic relations.

The MCCC said that with 34 years since its establishment, it plays an important role in promoting economic and trade development between Malaysia and China. “China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, making it extremely important for Malaysia,” it said.

The chamber added that this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, symbolising the success of the relationship, which has resulted in new visions, new peaks, and new milestones in the economy and trade.