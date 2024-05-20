The Shah Alam City Council operation to catch and kill 500 stray dogs continues to rile animal lovers despite its postponement as announced by Mayor Datuk Cheremi Tarman.

News on the operation, which was scheduled to be held on April 22 to 24 at Setia Alam, was widely shared online and raised hackles among the public. Animal lovers specifically pointed out that it was wrong for the council to invite the public to volunteer as participants of the kill plan, while promising to pay RM30 for each dog captured. Cheremi said the operation has been postponed to streamline coordination with animal welfare NGOs. He also claimed it was not the council’s practice to kill stray animals. (Pic) Lim said it would be ‘belligerent’ for the council to proceed with the operation despite Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin having stated her position. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN