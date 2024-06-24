Mosti launches ITIC, Semiconductor Research Consortium and Mimos Academy

BUKIT JALIL: Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang has inaugurated the Industry Technology Innovation Centre (ITIC), Semiconductor Research Consortium and Mimos Academy at Mimos Bhd in Kulim High-Tech Park, Kedah.

The launch of ITIC on Saturday represents a major milestone in the advancement of the technology industry in Malaysia.

ITIC consists of four centres, each managed by an agency under the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Ministry (Mosti) – Mimos, which focuses on the electrical and electronics (E&E) sector; Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology & Innovation, which specialises in drone and robotic technology; Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Tecnology, which is dedicated to smart city technology; and Malaysian Space Agency, which concentrates on aerospace

According to Chang, the establishment of ITIC, Semiconductor Research Consortium and Mimos Academy is a strategic and transformative step for the long-term development of industry and talent.

The launch reflects Mimos' commitment to creating a semiconductor technology ecosystem to propel Malaysia's position in the global E&E sector.

Specifically, Mimos ITIC will emphasise automated test equipment (ATE). This initiative supports the E&E Roadmap 2021-2030, with goals to localise high-value components and boost value-added contributions.

ITIC will enhance local content in ATE manufacturing by sourcing local components and materials, fostering collaborations, and establishing local manufacturing facilities to increase job opportunities and expertise. Local talent will develop specialised software and firmware, ensuring products meet domestic demand, supported by government incentives and collaborations with academia.

Additionally, the launch of Semiconductor Research Consortium led by Mimos will leverage Mimos’ facilities and strategic collaborations to advance semiconductor technology and address industry challenges, positioning Malaysia as a leader in semiconductor research and development (R&D).

Mimos Academy, meanwhile, will play a crucial role in offering training and nurturing the next generation of technology pioneers. Aligned with Malaysia's National Semiconductor Strategies, Mimos Academy aims to attract investments and develop skilled talent to meet industry needs, thereby strengthening Malaysia's position as a global R&D hub.

The inauguration of ITIC demonstrates Mosti's commitment to supporting the development of the E&E industry through comprehensive policies, incentives, and infrastructure development. This effort will propel Malaysia towards becoming a high-income and technologically advanced nation, further supporting sustainable and inclusive economic development. – Bernama