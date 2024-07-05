Pearson VUE launches centre in Malaysia as demand for secure certification exams grows

KUALA LUMPUR: Pearson VUE, a computer-based certification and licensure exam delivery provider, has launched a Pearson Professional Centre (PPC) in Malaysia, offering “gold-standard” testing facilities to address the growing demand for secure certification exams in the country.

Pearson VUE vice-president for Australia and Southeast Asia Craig McFarlane stated that many industry sectors in Malaysia are undergoing rapid professionalisation.

“With the digital economy being one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country, alongside the country’s reputation for innovation, we’re committed to providing local certification bodies with highly secure, ‘gold-standard’ testing,” he said at the launch today.

The PPC is designed and built specifically for the purpose of testing with a multi-layered approach to exam security. It provides security measures including identity management/ID checks (including palm vein recognition technology), signature pads, camera coverage in the entire facility, proctors with a direct line of sight and camera view, and lockers for test-takers.

Pearson VUE principal psychometrician Dr Edward Feng Li said organisations require increasingly robust assessment methods to ensure the capabilities of testing candidates and to safeguard the credibility of their certification or license.

“We look forward to working with leading institutions in Malaysia in advancing and optimising their exam programmes - supporting their expansion into new international markets,” he said.

Pearson VUE introduced its gold standard in test security in 2002 and has since expanded test delivery globally to 5,600 test centers in more than 180 countries.

The PPC is located inside the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers (AICB) Centre of Excellence to increase access to high-stakes international certifications for Malaysians. The event was attended by the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers (AICB) as well as local business and political representatives including Tom Shepherd, Political Counsellor, British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur; Datuk Howard Choo Kah Hoe, AICB Council Member & Chair of Board of Examiners.

AICB chief executive Edward Ling said the partnership with Pearson VUE is central to its mission of creating a banking and financial services workforce equipped with the capacity and capabilities to face the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry.

“AICB advocates the highest levels of professional conduct and competence in our members, and we are pleased to work with a global technology partner that will support us on this mission through pioneering state-of-the-art testing facilities which uphold the integrity of our assessments in delivering our certifications,” he said.