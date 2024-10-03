Rolls-Royce supplies four mtu Kinetic PowerPacks to X-FAB Sarawak

PETALING JAYA: Rolls-Royce Plc has supplied and commissioned four of its mtu Kinetic PowerPacks to X-FAB Sarawak, the Malaysian division of X-FAB, the world’s leading foundry group for specialty semiconductor applications.

The dynamic uninterruptible power supply (DUPS) units secure the critical power load for operations at the company’s manufacturing site located in Kuching.

Mtu Kinetic PowerPacks are engineered to perform seamlessly under the most demanding power supply challenges. They provide immediate, high-quality power through the use of kinetic energy. The units eliminate the need for batteries as in a standard UPS configuration, offer a much smaller footprint and are environmentally-friendly due to their 20+ year equipment life and their ability to run on sustainable fuels such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

Rolls-Royce Solutions Asia Pte Ltd project manager Bryan Foo said the mtu Kinetic PowerPacks is vital for X-FAB Sarawak that has a consistent, high-level output of critical products and supports many employees and corporate functions.

The X-FAB site in Kuching manufactures semiconductor wafers for automotive, industrial and medical applications and has more than 1,400 employees and a wide array of operations such as finance and procurement.

The four installed mtu Kinetic PowerPacks feature a medium-voltage, parallel system configuration offering 2000kVA (1600kW). They replace older, existing DUPS units from a different manufacturer that were experiencing issues with dropping critical load from the mains.

Meanwhile project engineer Elvenrey Rios said, “Our project team upheld X-FAB’s strong safety culture, product quality and user-friendly equipment during the entire process. The reliable critical load support provided by the current mtu Kinetic PowerPacks has also resulted in the customer engaging Rolls-Royce for an additional unit.”