TDM wins sustainability award, pledges commitment to achieve SDG

PETALING JAYA: TDM Bhd won the Sustainability Rising Star Award at the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability 2023 Awards (ACES 2023) on Friday, and it pledged its commitment to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG), comprising 17 goals that serve as benchmarks for development and sustainability.

The recognition aligns with the company’s dedication to supporting environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Executive director Najman Kamaruddin said that being recognised as the Sustainability Rising Star at ACES 2023 holds significant meaning for them as it underscores their strong and persistent commitment to the sustainability of the company.

“This acknowledgment does not only highlight TDM’s commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation but also positions us as a leader with responsible business practices in the palm oil and healthcare industries. TDM’s sustainability efforts are a collective initiatives led by our board of directors, the Sustainability Committee (SCoM), and the Sustainability Working Group (SWG), ensuring that sustainability remains a focal point integrated into the company’s long-term growth,” he added.

Representing the company at the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards ceremony and gala dinner were Medic Iman Group Sdn Bhd (KMI Healthcare) CEO Dr Rayney Azmi Ali and TDM investment performance monitoring head Hasnol Zariman Mohd Hashim.

Established in 1965, TDM is a syariah-compliant company listed on Bursa Malaysia’s Main Market primarily engaged in oil palm plantation and healthcare. It operates with holistic core values and syariah compliance, encompassing good governance, high innovation, integrity, environmental friendliness and a people-centric approach.

The company’s commitment to sustainable practices is evident through its adherence to Malaysian and international standards, including certifications from the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil and Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil.

A notable accomplishment in 2023 contributing to the ACES 2023 recognition is the inauguration of two groundbreaking biogas plants in Sungai Tong and Kemaman, Terengganu. These plants, each boasting a 2MW electricity generation capacity, make significant contributions to the national grid. Additionally, TDM’s commitment is evident through the initiative to transition from fluorescent to energy-efficient light emitting

diode lamps in corporate offices, resulting in a commendable 16.6% reduction in net greenhouse gas emissions in 2022.