Parisian fashion in KL

The ESMOD Kuala Lumpur Graduation Fashion Show 2025 delivered an extraordinary runway experience with 18 rising fashion designers. They presented 74 distinctive garments, debuting their unique collection before an audience of fashion enthusiasts, family, friends, and guests, marking their grand entrance into the world of fashion.

They exhibited designs centred on the theme of “Breaking the 4th Wall” —a reference to the famous practice in film and theatre where a character penetrates the invisible line between the world of the performance and the spectator by making direct contact.

The class of FD2209 is a collection of unique personalities and backgrounds, encompassing different nationalities, genders, and interests with one-of-a-kind stories to share. The soon-to-graduate students shared three years of hard work come to a final close as they unveiled their personal collection on a runway show for the first time.

“The show serves as a vessel for us to break our own 4th walls; the walls between our personal world and the world of the people around us. We are inviting everyone to come inside our world, to experience first-hand our thoughts and feelings, and to understand the clothes we make,” said the group.

The fashion show concluded on a celebratory note, with the designers receiving flower bouquets and heartfelt congratulations from their families, friends, and lecturers.

During the jury week leading up to the fashion show, these aspiring designers prepared their showcase booths to impress the jury panel composed of well-known designers in the fashion industry – Melinda Looi (fashion designer and founder of Melinda Looi Couture), Ian Loh (Editor-in-Chief of GRAZIA Malaysia), Kristy Yong (CEO of Ms. Read), Dickson Lim (fashion designer and founder of DICKSON LIM), and Jamil Juma (Creative Director of Juma Studio).

After three years of dedication and hard work, their final collections were evaluated by icons in the fashion world, the fashion graduates received constructive criticism and praise based on technique, execution, concept, creativity and quality.

This one-on-one interaction with seasoned experts allowed the students to gain industry insights beyond the four walls of their classroom, deepening their understanding of market trends and professional standards.

Upon graduation, these young designers will enter the fashion world and the show serves as a prelude to their talents and creativity. the experience of organising an entire fashion show from scratch left them with invaluable skills.

