Youths guide on child rights

THE Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (MWFCD) and Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund) Malaysia recently convened a parliamentary briefing on the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), bringing together members of parliament, government agencies and young representatives to renew Malaysia’s commitment to children’s rights.

The session was aimed to strengthen every member of parliament’s understanding of the CRC and highlight parliament’s role in advancing children’s rights through legislation policy and budgets.

As Malaysia marks the 30th anniversary of its ratification of the CRC and prepares for its dialogue with the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child in January 2026, the briefing underscored both the progress achieved and the areas that require continued attention.

Key priorities identified included the need for stronger child protection systems to prevent and respond to violence against children, greater resource allocation for child-related services and more meaningful child participation in shaping decisions that affect their lives.

During the session, Unicef introduced its national campaign, #JanjiKita(“Our Promise”), a call to action for all sectors of society, from parliament and government to communities, parents, and children to ensure that every child is seen, heard and protected.

The campaign is part of Unicef’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness and mobilise collective action to uphold children’s rights across Malaysia.

“Today is about renewing a shared promise that every child is seen, heard and protected. “As Malaysia looks to its 2026 review, we can turn commitment into action through stronger laws, increased investment in children and meaningful child participation in policymaking. Unicef will continue to work alongside Parliament, Government and young people to carry this forward,” said Saskia Blume, Unicef Malaysia.

“Parliament plays a vital role in advancing our shared commitment to children’s rights. Today’s engagement with Members of Parliament reaffirms that children’s well being is a collective responsibility, one that transcends politics. Together with Unicef and our partners, the Ministry remains dedicated to ensuring that every child in Malaysia grows up safe, healthy, and included,” said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

During the briefing, young people shared their perspectives through child and youth councils supported by MWFCD, Suhakam (Human Rights Commission of Malaysia) and Unicef. These platforms ensure children’s voices are heard in the shaping of policies and services that affect their lives. Their contributions underscore the importance of placing children at the centre of public decision-making, drawing on their lived experiences to inform on Malaysia’s future.

Malaysia ratified the CRC in 1995 and has since progressively aligned policies and laws with its principles, with advances in education, healthcare, child protection and digital learning.

Looking ahead to its 2026 review in Geneva, Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to place children’s wellbeing and participation at the heart of national development.

Adopted in 1989, the United Nation’s CRC is the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history, affirming every child’s right to survival, development, protection and participation. It continues to inspire countries around the world to strengthen laws, build protection systems and expand opportunities for children to take part in decisions that shape their lives.