Indonesia’s Prabowo visits Qatar after Israeli attack

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived in Doha on Friday for talks with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, in a show of solidarity following an Israeli attack on the Gulf state earlier this week.

Prabowo landed at Doha International Airport at 3.20 pm local time before proceeding to Lusail Palace for the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said.

“This is a form of Indonesia’s direct solidarity and support for the government and people of Qatar,” he said in a statement.

The two leaders were expected to discuss the regional situation as well as ways to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Prabowo had earlier voiced concern over Qatar’s condition in a telephone call with Sheikh Tamim on Wednesday, Teddy added.

Indonesia has reaffirmed its support for Qatar’s sovereignty and for peace in the Middle East.

Prabowo departed from Jakarta earlier on Friday at 10.30 am local time.

Israel launched an attack on the residence of a Hamas leader in Qatar’s capital on Tuesday, while the group’s negotiators were discussing the latest ceasefire and prisoner exchange proposal from United States President Donald Trump - BERNAMA