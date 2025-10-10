The Penang Silambam team has continued to make Malaysia proud with their outstanding achievements on the international stage.

In 2024, the team emerged as Champion at the 1st ASEAN Silambam Championship, showcasing their exceptional skill, discipline, and determination.

Building on that success, they achieved another remarkable milestone at the World Silambam Championship 2025, held at Aspire Zone, Qatar, on 3rd October 2025.

The prestigious event featured participation from several countries including Qatar, India, Dubai (UAE), Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Switzerland,

Netherlands, United States of America and Singapore. The Penang team secured the overall Champion (according medal standing) but 1st Runner-Up (according total points collected) and Champion titles in the group event, bringing home an impressive haul of 9 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

The team was led by head coach Mr. Raveendran Poongavanam and team manager Mrs. Susila Gangatharan, along with nine athletes: - Prakash Raveendran, Rinnisha Mohan Rao, Thareenni Ooli Gunalan, Ranishaa, Vasantha Kumar, Eimaiyan Kaliappan, Dharnisha Balaguru, Vickyneswaran Sugumaran, Hemkiishen Thanasegaran and Bhavana Rajendran.

Their consistent excellence reflects their unity, passion, and unwavering dedication, bringing immense pride and honour to Malaysia.