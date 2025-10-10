October in Macao is the month for golf, as some of the biggest names in the sport flock to the city to compete in the prestigious SJM Macao Open 2025, taking place from 16-19 October at the scenic Macau Golf & Country Club.

Title-sponsored by SJM Resorts, S.A. (”SJM”) since 2023, this uniquely Macao sporting event brings the best experience both on and off the course. It remains a time-honored fixture on the Asian Tour and is hugely popular among the world’s top golfers and international fans.

As part of the SJM Macao Open’s efforts to share the excitement and positive values of the sport with the Macau residents and tourists, an array of free community activities will be held in the lead-up to and throughout the USD 1 million event.

Beyond sparking enthusiasm with the Community Golf Fun Day, the SJM Macao Open invites local schools to attend Golf Discovery Day and Golf Clinic during the tournament, inspiring more youngsters to embrace the sport and experience the thrill of a world-class sporting event in Macao.

Fans can also enjoy exquisite dining options and dive into free activities at the Fan Village, including a putting challenge, chipping game, golf simulator, photo booth and the “Sam the Rooster” interactive games, all with chances to win exclusive themed merchandise. For the first time on the Asian Tour, a Player Locator allows spectators to follow their favorite golfers in real time by scanning QR codes around the course to access an interactive map, keeping the excitement of the 2025 tournament at their fingertips at all times.

The SJM Macao Open 2025 will feature a 144-player field led by former world number one and 1999 winner Lee Westwood, South Korean two-time PGA Tour winner Sungjae Im, defending champion Rattanon Wannasrichan, China’s number one Li Haotong, and Taichi Kho. Chinese golfing legends Zhang Lianwei and Liang Wenchong, along with Hong Kong’s Asian Games bronze medalist Matthew Cheung, have also confirmed their participation, while Si will spearhead the local challenge.