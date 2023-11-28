$!Experience ‘My Christmas Story’ with Sunway Malls

Group launch month-long campaign involving seven physical malls and a digital mall

TO celebrate the jolly festive season, Sunway Malls collectively launched their unifying Christmas theme “My Christmas Story” at the Sunway Velocity Mall on yesterday. The launch marked the start of the mall group's month-long campaign across its seven physical mall and one digital mall. The celebration began with a welcome speech by Sunway Malls & Theme Parks CEO HC Chan, followed by an official campaign launch with the various Sunway Malls centre managers. The opening gambit saw Chan and the managers waving “magic wands” to bring the giant “My Christmas Story” book to life, accompanied by the lighting-up of the centrepiece “Threads of Tale” Christmas tree, a majestic 40 feet upcycled fabric Christmas tree at the mall's Main Atrium. The launch also witnessed the 12.2-metre (40ft) tree certified by The Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) as a national record for the tallest upcycled fabric Christmas tree. Also present at the event were partners L’Occitane, llao llao and Sunway College & STYLO, Fashion Design Technology Hub.

The creation of Malaysia's tallest upcycled fabric Christmas tree saw a public donation drive over two months, which resulted in the collection of 1.7 tonnes of unwanted fabric from the various Kloth Cares recycling bins in Sunway Velocity Mall. The unwanted fabrics were then passed on to Life Line Clothing Malaysia for sorting and processing. Suitable fabrics were selected, cut and sewn to build the upcycled Christmas tree. Additionally, hand-made fabric ornaments by the students of Sunway College & STYLO, Fashion Design Technology Hub were also added in. The core structure of the tree and vine stripes made from recycled paper were also used, making it an entirely sustainable project. The group said the decoration inspired from “Jack & the Beanstalk” was a testament of relentlessness in finding solutions in every situation. “Sunway Malls has endeavoured to incorporate the reuse of materials or source from sustainable sources for our festive decorations. This is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in which Sunway is a staunch advocate,” said Chan. “As a leading mall group with 26 years in business, we take cognisance of the importance these opportunities offer to serve and create wonderful moments for our surrounding communities.” Sunway Malls “My Christmas Story”’ pays homage to storybooks and storytelling. The mall group has recreated different experiences with different stories coming to life at all its malls with giant book displays in story town-themed décor. Shoppers will be able to walk into books or experiential room hidden in a book and discover a variety of stories. Shoppers are also encouraged to share their own unique stories and #sunwaymalls on social media.