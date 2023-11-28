$!Experience ‘My Christmas Story’ with Sunway Malls

TO celebrate the jolly festive season, Sunway Malls collectively launched their unifying Christmas theme “My Christmas Story” at the Sunway Velocity Mall on yesterday.
The launch marked the start of the mall group's month-long campaign across its seven physical mall and one digital mall.
The celebration began with a welcome speech by Sunway Malls & Theme Parks CEO HC Chan, followed by an official campaign launch with the various Sunway Malls centre managers.
The opening gambit saw Chan and the managers waving “magic wands” to bring the giant “My Christmas Story” book to life, accompanied by the lighting-up of the centrepiece “Threads of Tale” Christmas tree, a majestic 40 feet upcycled fabric Christmas tree at the mall's Main Atrium.
The launch also witnessed the 12.2-metre (40ft) tree certified by The Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) as a national record for the tallest upcycled fabric Christmas tree.
Also present at the event were partners L’Occitane, llao llao and Sunway College & STYLO, Fashion Design Technology Hub.
The creation of Malaysia's tallest upcycled fabric Christmas tree saw a public donation drive over two months, which resulted in the collection of 1.7 tonnes of unwanted fabric from the various Kloth Cares recycling bins in Sunway Velocity Mall.
The unwanted fabrics were then passed on to Life Line Clothing Malaysia for sorting and processing. Suitable fabrics were selected, cut and sewn to build the upcycled Christmas tree.
Additionally, hand-made fabric ornaments by the students of Sunway College & STYLO, Fashion Design Technology Hub were also added in.
The core structure of the tree and vine stripes made from recycled paper were also used, making it an entirely sustainable project. The group said the decoration inspired from “Jack & the Beanstalk” was a testament of relentlessness in finding solutions in every situation.
“Sunway Malls has endeavoured to incorporate the reuse of materials or source from sustainable sources for our festive decorations. This is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in which Sunway is a staunch advocate,” said Chan.
“As a leading mall group with 26 years in business, we take cognisance of the importance these opportunities offer to serve and create wonderful moments for our surrounding communities.”
Sunway Malls “My Christmas Story”’ pays homage to storybooks and storytelling. The mall group has recreated different experiences with different stories coming to life at all its malls with giant book displays in story town-themed décor.
Shoppers will be able to walk into books or experiential room hidden in a book and discover a variety of stories. Shoppers are also encouraged to share their own unique stories and #sunwaymalls on social media.
Sunway Pyramid
“Be mesmerised by Snowy's Winter Wonderland at Sunway Pyramid,” said the group. “Step into LG2 Blue Concourse to see a giant snowman crafted from a myriad of books. Complemented with an experiential winter wonderland room, shoppers will be adorned with snow which is perfect for a memorable photo session with their loved ones.
“Don’t miss out the Joyful Snow Time at Orange Entrance, Ground Floor, featuring a magnificent 9.1m (30ft) Christmas tree with a special snowing experience scheduled every Friday through Sunday at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm, transporting visitors into a whimsical winter scene.”
Sunway Velocity Mall
The group also reminded the public to visit Sunway Velocity Mall to witness “Threads of Tale”, the tallest upcycled fabrics Christmas tree in Malaysia. “It is said the tree was made from cloths collected by Coco the Red Cardinal, who is determined to bring joy back into the courtyard. Coco’s generous love was felt by the town and together, they transformed the courtyard into a magical wonderland.
“This act of love and community brought warmth and togetherness to the town, just like the 40ft ‘Threads of Tale’ came to life through the collective effort of the Sunway Velocity Mall and the neighbouring community, symbolising a shared commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness.”
Shoppers can still participate in this ongoing fabrics-donation drive, by donating their recyclable fabrics to Kloth Cares Bins or crates at various locations in Sunway Velocity Mall, from now till Jan 1.
Shoppers can also get a surprise gift for their donation at Concierge Counter, Level 1 (near Brands Outlet).
Sunway Putra Mall
Starting this Christmas to next year’s Chinese New Year, Sunway Putra Mall and their partner The Salvation Army has made a pact to make a difference in their neighbouring community.
With the aim to raise funds for the upgrade of The Salvation Army's kindergarten located at Taman OUG, Kuala Lumpur, shoppers are encouraged to do good this season and contribute to the cause - through books donation at Basement 1 near Carpark Entry B; or by donating funds via cash at the Concierge Counter at Ground Floor, or via SunwayPay.
Sunway Carnival Mall
Immerse yourself in Sunway Carnival Mall’s captivating “My Christmas Stories” Digital Art Gallery, where Christmas stories are shared in a Malaysian setting. Presented by Filamen, this vibrant digital art exhibition weaves a tapestry of Malaysian perspectives, traditions, and cultures, while celebrating the festive season of Christmas.
The digital illustrations by Yunroo, Afi, Oli, Myn, and Monkido showcase the fusion of local customs with themes of joy, love and togetherness.
“More than a mere display, ‘My Christmas Stories’ is also celebration of Malaysia's cultural mosaic, offering a joyous glimpse into shared stories that bind us together during this festive season,” said the group.
Sunway Giza Mall
“Gather your loved ones for a delightful Christmas journey at Sunway Giza Mall! Immerse yourself in the festive spirit as you stroll down Centre Boulevard, adorned with enchanting Christmas decorations that are sure to evoke cherished memories,” the group stated.
“Discover the magic of the season at our Christmas Bazaar Market, a festive haven available throughout the entire month of December. Engage in the joyful atmosphere with the Christmas United Piano Showcase and participate in heartwarming Craft Workshops that promise to add a creative touch to your holiday celebrations.”
Sunway Big Box Retail Park, Sunway Citrine
The public is invited to experience “My Christmas Story” throughout December at both malls, which have teamed up with Mattel.
“Discover delightful Christmas play zones featuring brands such as Hot Wheels, Barbie, Thomas & Friends, and more. Tailored for your families, friends, and loved ones, each zone unfolds a unique tale of limitless play and festive fun!”
Sunway eMall
For the digital mall, Sunway eMall is offering festive shopping whereby shoppers can enjoy exclusive online deals and additional discounts up to RM300 off when they purchase via www.sunwayemall.com
For more information of Sunway Malls Christmas activities, redemption and offerings, go to https://www.sunwaymalls.com/my-christmas-story/ and respective Sunway malls’ social media platforms.