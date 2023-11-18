United States needs to be fair on conflict in Gaza - PM Anwar

SAN FRANCISCO: It is imperative that the principles of justice and human rights be upheld when handling global issues, including trade and economic growth, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Therefore, the United States should be fair and should not choose to abstain when it comes to discussions on the conflict (ceasefire) in Gaza, he said.

“I emphasise the need for all countries to press for a ceasefire in Gaza so that there will be no further loss of civilian lives, especially infants.

“Stop the atrocities in Gaza; stop it now,” he said at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting Retreat, which was chaired by US President Joe Biden and attended by representatives from all the other 20 APEC economies.

At the meeting, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that as a trading nation, Malaysia needs to have good trade ties with major powers, including the US and China.

“As such, I welcome the bilateral meeting that was held between the presidents of US and China.”

Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the APEC meeting here. - Bernama