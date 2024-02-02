7-Eleven Malaysia will now serving your favourite food made from locally-sourced produce!

DID you know that purcashing locally sourced goods is better not just for the economy but in terms of your health as well?

The ingredients are able to retain vital nutrients and freshness that could otherwise be lost through processing and shipping.

That is why we are more than pleased to learn that Malaysia’s favourite convenience store, 7-Eleven Malaysia has announced that they will be sourcing most of their raw ingredients from local producers.

Here’s why!

7-Eleven Malaysia has formed long-term partnerships with around 160 local producers and suppliers, scattered throughout Klang Valley and the northern and southern regions.

This will ensure a continuous supply of essential raw ingredients to serve Malaysians, including rice, veggies, poultry, herbs and spices, baking goods, and packaging materials.

With this initiative, 7-Eleven hopes that they’ll not only contribute more to the local economy, but also reduce carbon emissions that typically come with transportation, create job opportunities, and bring local communities closer together.