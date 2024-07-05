Anwar to meet with Petronas to discuss project in Pengerang

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will meet with Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) this week to discuss the national oil company’s project with Saudi Aramco at the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) in Johor.

According to him, there is one more aspect to be discussed.

“I will discuss with Petronas in one to two days as there are three important matters -- two have been settled. There is a slight problem that requires decision at the government level,” he said during the Finance Ministry’s assembly here today.

In October last year, Anwar was reported as saying Saudi Aramco is committed to expanding its facilities at PIC by adding petrochemical and gas downstream activities for it to become the largest hub in Southeast Asia.

Saudi Aramco is one of the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals companies.

Aramco president (downstream) Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani said the company is excited about the Pengerang project and looking forward to not only sustaining the operation but also its potential expansion in the future.