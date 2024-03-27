Bridging frontiers: Changing the landscape of education in Asia

BANDAR SUNWAY: Malaysia continues to make an impact on the global education field with Sunway University hosting the inaugural Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Universities Summit at Sunway University, themed “Bridging frontiers to reimagine the evolving landscape of education in Asia.”

The Summit scheduled from April 29 to May 1 provides a platform for universities to showcase their achievements, together with high level panels and discussions, covering 35 academic sessions, with three distinct themes aimed to connect across borders and institutions.

President of Sunway University, Professor Sibrandes Poppema said, “It is our first time hosting the Asia Universities Summit here in Malaysia and at Sunway University. This presents a fantastic opportunity to showcase Malaysia’s academic excellence, promote international collaboration, and contribute to the global dialogue on higher education. It also serves as a platform to highlight our research and innovation initiatives that contribute to the education landscape in Malaysia.”

Among the themes to be discussed is transnational education, building bridges across countries and campuses, also with industry, society, communities, and authorities, together with a topic on employability and skills gap.

Pro Vice-Chancellor of Education, Professor Chai Lay Ching said it was an important initiative, as it was an annual event held in various countries around Asia, previously Japan, Hongkong and for 2024 Malaysia had been chosen to host the event.

The attendance for the summit includes global education leaders, delegates and academics from universities across the region including The Chinese University of Hong Kong, City University of Hongkong, National University of Singapore, Monash University, North South University, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, Toyo University, Macau University of Science and Technology, Nanjing University, Lancaster University, Arizona State University and many others.

At the same time, the Summit also hosts The Awards Asia 2024 winner’s ceremony, providing a platform for universities in Asia to be recognised for their excellence in various areas of education.