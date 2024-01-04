Four impress Speedy Tigers head coach

FOUR young players who were fielded in Junior World Cup (JWC) 2023 managed to impress national men’s hockey squad head coach Sarjit Singh to join senior players in the hunt for a place in the list of 30 Speedy Tiger players.

The four young national hockey stars Muhammad Adam Ashraf, Muhammad Faris Harizan, Mughni Mohamad Kamal and Alfarico Lance Liau Jr will undergo the second phase selection training camp starting tonight.

Sarjit said these four young players showed their prowess and commitment to be given the opportunity to play as a member of the senior squad.

“These boys have the potential to go to the next level so it’s our job to help them to go to that level.

“These young players will be in the senior team, but for important matches like the JWC we will support them to play because we are one team,” he said at a press conference to announce the list of 30 players in the senior squad at Bukit Jalil National Hockey Stadium here today.

In the meantime, Sarjit said these 30 players will undergo the second phase of selection training before he shortlists 18 players to play in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup tournament which will take place in Ipoh, Perak until May 11.

However, he said changes to the list of Speedy Tigers players will continue to be made after one match depending on the performance of the players.

“On May 1 we will announce the list of 18 players who will compete in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, we will give everyone a chance, because in three months there will be three tournaments, including the Asian Champion Trophy in September, so everyone will be given a chance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarjit also announced six new faces hunting for a place in the hockey squad including Che Shahrul Azmi Che Saufi, Muhamad Kamarulzaman Kamaruddin, Muhammad Syawal Abd Razak, T. Naaveennash, Azimuddin Syakir Kamaruddin and Nur Rahull Hrsikesa Thaitchana Muruthi.

He also gave the opportunity to experienced veteran players to be in the list of 30 players including goalkeepers, Muhammad Hafizuddin Othman, Fitri Saari, Faizal Saari, Syed Muhammad Syafiq Syed Cholan, Muhammad Najib Hassan, Marhan Jalil.

Besides the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, Speedy Tigers will also take on the national challenge at the Nations Cup tournament in Poland from May 30 to June 1. – Bernama