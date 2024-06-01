$!Jaecoo J8 Showcased In Malaysia, Launch Expected in October 2024

JAECOO Malaysia showcased the Jaecoo J8 alongside the Jaecoo J7. The J8 was revealed in Doha, Qatar, in October last year in both two- and three-row seating configurations, depending on the market.
This SUV measures at 4,820mm in length, 1,699mm in height, and 1,930 mm in width, with a wheelbase of 2,820mm, making it slightly larger than the J7.
Under the hood, the J8 packs a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine producing 245hp and 385Nm of torque. This powerplant is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and buyers can choose between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options.
While the previewed unit was a left-hand drive and not indicative of the model for the Malaysian market, it still showcased several features. Notable elements include 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, dual 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, and controls, along with a head-up display.
The interior revealed leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a 14-speaker Sony sound system, air-cooled wireless charging, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, and a powered tailgate. While the previewed unit was configured for five seats, the J8 is available with six or seven seats.
However, the J8 will be launched much later this year as we still await the official launch of the J7 which is expected to be sometime in March.