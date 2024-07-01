More than a year on, APM volunteer still undergoing unbearable burn rehabiliation

KUCHING: On Aug 28, 2023, Mohamad Syafiq Mohamad Ali Hanaffiah, 34, cheated death while trying to save a boy during a fire but tragically ended up sustaining severe third-degree burns over 75 percent of his body.

More than a year on, he is still bedridden while undergoing an unbearably painful recovery process.

The heartbreaking and courageous story of this Malaysian Civil Defense Force (APM) volunteer has received the attention of local media and Sarawak's elected representatives.

However, the one person who is struggling daily to manage Mohamad Syafiq's treatment is his mother, Julia Jemat, 56, who is also a single parent of six.

According to Julia, her fourth child was discharged from the hospital at the end of November last year and is currently undergoing burn rehabilitation at home with treatment costs fully sponsored by the Teddy Medical Clinic.

“His wounds need to be dressed every two days and Syafiq has to be strong because it is a very painful process. It breaks my heart to see him screaming in pain. He is also unable to sleep due to the pain.

“We were informed that the wounds on his body would take a year to dry up and a full recovery would take three years,“ she said when met at her home recently.

Julia, who works as a cook at the Kuching Narcotics Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN) said her income is insufficient to cover his treatment which costs about RM3,000 per month in terms of just medicine and food.

“The doctor has now suggested physiotherapy because he cannot move on his own and needs to have at least two or three sessions weekly. This would be an additional cost of about RM3,000 per month,“ said Julia, who also sells nasi lemak to earn extra income.

Previously, it was reported that Sarawak's Minister of Women, Children, and Community Welfare, Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah, and Batu Kitang Assemblyman, Datuk Lo Khere Chiang visited the family and gave assurances that Mohamad Syafiq would be provided suitable treatment.

“It is painful for me to witness his suffering and the burden is heavier to bear. But I am grateful to YB (Yang Berhormat) who visited us and extended help. It eased our application to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and Baitulmal.

Although he is still unable to speak clearly, Julia was relieved when doctors confirmed that Mohamad Syafiq's memory and vision were not affected after he regained consciousness from the nearly month-long induced coma.

“I have always pinned my hopes on him as he is the eldest son and shares in family responsibilities. I think this is a test from God so our family must continue to be strong to overcome this challenge and have faith that he will recover fully, InsyaAllah.

“I also have a spinal problem which needs surgery but had to postpone it to care for my son. He still needs to be taken to the hospital for regular check-ups,“ she said while trying to hold back tears.

In December last year, the then Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties), Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, presented Mohamad Syafiq with the ‘Bintang Gagah Berani Pertahanan Awam’ award for his heroic deed.

Members of the public wishing to help Mohamad Syafiq's family ease their burden can donate to Julia Binti Jemat's Affin Bank account number 200418005895. -Bernama