Offering lifeline to refugee women

IMAGINE a small boat packed with hundreds of refugees adrift on the vast sea, their desperation, weight of uncertainty and fear mingling with an unwavering determination to survive. Despite the odds, they brave the risks, propelled by the yearning for a chance at life. Some do not make it, succumbing to the journey.

Every life jacket represents a new hope, a fresh start and a challenging journey ahead.

Upon reaching unfamiliar shores, they face a new struggle, hoping for refuge, but are left in a state of limbo

as Malaysia is not bound by the 1951 Refugee Convention.

Why do refugees choose Malaysia? They seek refuge from civil war, human rights abuses, religious conflicts, political persecution and natural disasters.

Malaysia’s strategic location in Southeast Asia makes it a close and fitting destination for those affected by conflicts and war in countries such as Myanmar, Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Sri Lanka.

As Malaysians, how can we

effectively uplift and empower a diverse community of people from various origins?

Since 2020, the El Shaddai Refugee Learning Centre has partnered with UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) on a vital project, providing a safe haven for at-risk refugee women and children.

The primary goal of this shelter-home is to offer safety, inclusivity, support and empowerment to these vulnerable individuals.

It focuses on assisting single mothers and girls facing challenges such as child marriage, abuse, violence, release from detention and homelessness.

With over eight nationalities, each bringing diverse cultures, backgrounds, religions and lifestyles, the centre prioritises respect, acceptance and love among its community.

It facilitates holistic development across five key areas: physical (providing food and medicine), intellectual (offering education), social (engaging in exercise, outings and family dinners), emotional (providing counselling) and spiritual (encouraging prayer).

However, providing only food and shelter is not a sustainable long-term solution. Thus, social enterprise L2L Yummy Bites was launched.

This initiative aims to empower single mothers through baking and catering services, enabling them to build sustainable lives in Malaysia and support their families in war-torn countries.

The project goes beyond addressing poverty, actively reducing vulnerability to oppression and exploitation by equipping these women with a valuable skill recognised by society.

L2L Yummy Bites is dedicated to offering the community with baking skills, basic business management knowledge and entrepreneurial

training.

A testimonial from one of the single mothers highlights the impact of this endeavour: “I wanted to study, but it was impossible because I had a baby at a young age. L2L Yummy Bites gave me a chance to learn baking while providing a safe place for my child at the shelter.

It is more than an opportunity, it is a lifeline.”

This collaborative effort has not only positively impacted refugee women but has also imparted three crucial lessons to me. Firstly, it underscored the power of partnerships.

With the backing of SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) organisations and individuals, I secured sufficient funds for renovations, converting the yard into a kitchen and the study area into a bakery.

My aspiration is to cultivate additional partnerships with cafes, restaurants and hotels to empower more refugee single mothers who feel marginalised in the community.

Partnerships are not just about organisations working together, they signify individuals and communities uniting to make a difference.

Secondly, emphasising advocacy

and awareness. I appreciate the opportunities to set up booths in universities and shopping malls, selling food and pastries while raising public awareness about refugees.

We must speak up for those without a voice, especially those who have been bullied, discriminated against and exploited.

We play a vital role in shedding light on their needs, challenges, struggles and pain through advocacy efforts and on social media platforms.

Empowerment is more than a concept, it is a transformative force. It involves establishing self-sustaining initiatives and nurturing leaders to continue these efforts over time.

As we navigate the path toward a more inclusive Malaysia, let us realise that empowering this diverse community enriches our nation.

It goes beyond providing basic rights, it is about welcoming them as equals, embracing their stories, resilience and contributions. Their journey is one of courage, and their dreams are as valid as anyone else’s.

They, too, harbour dreams of fulfilment, yet, often face roadblocks.

The question remains: “Can we be the spark that ignites their dreams and lights the way forward?”

The writer is the guardian of the shelter home and the project manager of L2L Yummy Bites. The article is a collaborative effort with mySDG Academy, the training arm of the

All-Party Parliamentary Group on Sustainable Development Goals. Its goal is to increase awareness and disseminate valuable insights about individuals and organisations working towards the promotion of SDGs.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com