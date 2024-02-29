Proton Global Services Ventures into New Frontiers

AS Proton continues to advance its business expansion efforts, the national automotive brand is diversifying its operations and revenue streams by exploring opportunities both within and beyond the automotive ecosystem. Leading this initiative is Proton Global Services (PGS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Proton Edar, which has rapidly become a significant contributor to Proton’s business network.

Established in 2021 with just one F&B and merchandise outlet, PGS has significantly broadened its scope of operations to now include six key areas: Lifestyle, Engineering, Training, New Energy, Logistics, and R3 Motorsports. Under the leadership of its CEO, Lee Yeet Chuan, revenues have surged from below RM1 million in 2021 to 19 times that amount by the end of 2023.

For Proton buyers and enthusiasts, the most visible areas of PGS’s business are the Lifestyle and R3 Motorsports divisions. The Lifestyle division manages the Proton Café and sells Proton merchandise, while R3 Motorsports focuses on developing performance variants and overseeing Proton’s racing activities.

The Proton Café, launched in 2021, offers customers freshly brewed premium coffee and food items in a relaxed atmosphere. Currently, 16 outlets operate at Proton dealerships, with plans to expand to 25 outlets by 2025. Additionally, Proton branded merchandise, previously available, is now commercially marketed under PGS. Leveraging the demand for Proton and R3 branded items, there are currently 20 Proton merchandise partners nationwide, alongside a virtual shop at protonmerchandise.com for online sales.

R3 Motorsports, perhaps the most recognisable division, celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023 with the launch of the Proton X50 R3 20th Anniversary Edition. This year, the focus is on developing a Proton S70 R3 racing car with the aim of participating in the S1K race, while also boosting sales for their high-performance R3 lubricants.

Beyond retail opportunities, PGS undertakes projects within Proton’s ecosystem, providing additional revenue streams as profits are shared with Proton Edar. Examples include upgrading lighting at Proton’s casting plant for energy efficiency and supplying furniture and commissioning office space for department transfers to Proton Tanjong Malim.

The New Energy division focuses on renewable energy introduction to improve the company’s ESG rating and retails energy-efficient solutions. Initiatives include selling and installing solar PV cells to Proton dealers and vendors and collaborating on mobile EV charging proof of concept projects.