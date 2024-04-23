Shop asst charged with intimidation, cheating women, possession of porn images

KUANTAN: A computer shop assistant faced four charges in the Magistrate’s Court today, which included criminal intimidation, cheating two women, and possession of pornographic images.

Loh Yin Teng, 29, pleaded not guilty to all the charges read before Magistrate Raja Norshuzianna Shakila Raja Mamat and Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamaruzaman.

On the first charge, he was accused of cheating a woman during a mobile phone transaction, leading the victim to transfer RM2,280 via 12 transactions into eight different accounts.

The man is alleged to have committed the act at a shop lot on Jalan Haji Ahmad, here between 8.19 am and 10.02 pm from April 8 to 13, under Section 420 of the Penal Code which is punishable by imprisonment up to 10 years, whipping and may also be liable to a fine, upon conviction.

The second charge involved the accused allegedly intimidating the same victim by bringing in “loan sharks” to strike fear to obtain money from her at Lorong Damai 6, Taman Sungai Karang at 2.41 pm on Feb 14 last year.

The charge was framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

For the third charge, Loh was accused of possessing a pornographic image of the same victim in his mobile phone under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum imprisonment of up to three years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

He allegedly committed this offense at the Kuantan District police headquarters’ Commercial Crime Investigation Division at 12.15 am on April 15 last year.

In the fourth charge, he was accused of cheating another woman into surrendering RM1,435 on Jalan Haji Ahmad, Kuantan between 1.17 am and 7.41 pm on Jan 7, 2023.

Deputy public prosecutors Aini Adilah Muhammad Faizal and Izuain Farhana Ahmad appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyers Syafiqa Syeba, Mohamed Azhari Matiasin, and Mohd Azlan Mohd Arish @ Arshad from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

The court allowed bail at RM15,000 for all the charges and set May 13 for the next case mention.