Veteran singer A Halim dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran singer Datuk Abdul Halim Mohammad Diah, better known as A Halim, passed away at Penawar Hospital in Pasir Gudang, Johor, today. He was 76.

Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman) president Rozaidi Jamil confirmed the news when contacted by Bernama.

“On behalf of Seniman, I would like to offer condolences to the family of Allahyarham A Halim. May his soul be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous and pious,” he said.

Rozaidi also expressed gratitude for the singer’s contributions in entertaining fans of Malay music.

Meanwhile, Seniman secretary-general Hafiz Nafiah, in a Facebook post, said throughout the singer’s career in the 60s, he recorded several albums such as Hitam Manis, Gadis Buta and Salam Mesra Dari A Halim, among others and collaborated with several music groups including De’ Fictions, The Wanderers and The Wisma.

Hafiz said A Halim was known for songs such as Doa Dan Harapan, Dendang Terakhir, Kawan Lama, Kan Hilang Nanti, Kisah Dan Tauladan, Ku Tetap Kasih, Cenderawasih, Budi Pekerti, among others.

The singer’s remains were laid to rest at the Mutmainnah Muslim Cemetery in Pasir Gudang at 4.05 pm after the final rites were conducted at Al Falah Mosque in Seri Alam.

A Halim’s youngest son, Fizree, 37, said his father drew his last breath while surrounded by all their family members.

Fizree said his father had diabetes and high blood pressure and had been paralysed for the past five years.

A Halim was hospitalised yesterday after experiencing shortness of breath and passed away due to renal failure and a lung infection.

He is survived by his wife, Fatimah Bahrim, 75, six children, 24 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.