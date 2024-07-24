102 illegal immigrants nabbed in raids around Seremban, Jelebu

SEREMBAN: The Immigration Department has detained 102 illegal immigrants in raids conducted at 18 locations, including construction sites and entertainment outlets around Seremban and Jelebu.

State Immigration director Kennith Tan Ai Kiang said 120 foreigners were screened during the two-day operation starting yesterday.

In a statement today, he said the raids were conducted following complaints about the misuse of temporary employment visit passes (PLKS), which is an offence under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Tan said that those detained, aged between 17 and 55, were from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Myanmar, India, China, and Thailand.

All of them have been placed at the Lenggeng Immigration Detention Depot in Nilai for further investigation.