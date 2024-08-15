12 individuals arrested over last Saturday’s fighting, rioting at entertainment centre in Pudu

PUTRAJAYA: Eight more individuals were arrested by the police in connection with a fight and rioting incident at an entertainment centre in Pudu, Kuala Lumpur last Saturday (Aug 10).

This brings to 12 individuals who have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the suspects, aged between 20 and 40, are on remand to facilitate investigation.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the incident broke out following a misunderstanding over business and debts, he told a press conference after the handing over of duties to the new Putrajaya district police chief, ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed, formerly the Port Dickson police chief, here today.

Aidi Sham replaced SAC A Asmadi Abdul Aziz, who has been transferred to Bukit Aman.

Rusdi said the police have opened two investigation papers over the incident, which involved rioting and shooting.

“We are still looking for the remaining suspects,” he said.

According to Rusdi, the police arrested four men last Sunday in connection with a fight that broke out between a group of people at an entertainment centre in the Pudu area. The police also found three bullet casings and two live bullets at the scene.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 148 of the Penal Code and Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960, he said.

In another development, Rusdi said the police were completing the investigation papers regarding an article alleging imminent transfers involving senior officials within the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“We have recorded the statements of three journalists,” he said.