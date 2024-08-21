1995 Time Capsule available for public viewing at Royal Floria Putrajaya 2024

PUTRAJAYA: The Time Capsule, buried on Aug 29, 1995, will be opened for public viewing for the first time in conjunction with the Royal Floria Putrajaya 2024, which takes place from tomorrow until Sept 1.

Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud said the capsule, first opened in 2020, will be accessible to visitors, allowing them to see for themselves what it contains.

He added that visitors can view the capsule on the PPj website.

“What sets this year’s Royal Floria apart is that the capsule, buried in 1995, is being opened, giving the public a chance to view its content,” he said after the walkabout session and media preview of the Royal Floria Putrajaya 2024 here today.

Fadlun said Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, has consented to officiate the event tomorrow, during which a special orchid will be introduced to mark the occasion.

According to him, the 13th Royal Floria, held at Persisiran Tasik, Precinct 2, covers an area of 6.07 hectares and features over 700,000 flowers and plants of various colours and species, artistically arranged in a garden setting.

“We anticipate a million visitors after a four-year hiatus. The venue is special as it is situated in the heart of Putrajaya, the original site where Floria started in 2007,” he said.

Fadlun said Petunia was chosen as the theme flower for the Royal Floria Putrajaya 2024 due to its unique growth structure and the striking beauty of its petals, which can create an uplifting and visually appealing atmosphere for the event.

In addition, he said the event will feature over 500 orchid varieties, showcasing different species and hybrids in numerous colours, including more than 15 special collections named after royals and dignitaries.

This year’s Royal Floria, with the theme “Raikan Bersama, Celebrate Together!” will be held from 9 am to 10 pm Monday through Thursday, and from 9 am till midnight from Friday to Sunday.

For Malaysians, tickets are RM10 for adults and RM5 for children aged 7 to 12 years, while for non-citizens, tickets are RM30 for adults and RM25 for children aged 7 to 12 years.

Admission is free for children aged six years and below, as well as persons with disabilities.

Free shuttle bus services are available from MRT Putrajaya with departures every 30 minutes from 7.30 am to 10.30 pm on weekdays, and until 12.30 am on Saturday and Sunday.

Water transport facilities are also provided, featuring the Putrajaya Lake Cruise and water taxis.

These services can be accessed from eight main jetties, namely Putrajaya Botanical Garden, Putrajaya Lake Club, Putrajaya Lake Cruise, Zenith Hotel, Alaf Baru Monument, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), Marina Putrajaya, and Anjung Floria.