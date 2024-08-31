2024 National Day celebration: Crowds camped overnight for the celebration

PUTRAJAYA: Crowds began gathering at Dataran Putrajaya from midnight last night to witness the 2024 National Day celebration, set to commence at 8 am.

The excitement for this historic occasion was evident as many visitors camped out overnight to secure prime spots for viewing the parade and performances.

In addition to the main route of the procession, the elevated public seating areas, which were gradually opened from 3.30 am, quickly filled with spectators.

By 6.30 am, dignitaries, diplomats, and foreign representatives had started arriving at the venue.

Favourable weather conditions this morning eased the movement of both visitors and participants as preparations for the parade and performances continued.

Norhasmira Rahim, 34, from Klang, Selangor, shared that she and her friends chose to camp overnight at Dataran Putrajaya to secure spots closest to the main stage.

“We know that people always arrive early for the celebration, and even when we got here early, many had already claimed their spots,” she said.

“Despite the sacrifice of time and energy, it’s worth it because we’re incredibly excited to witness the event,” she added.