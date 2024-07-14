21 PTAs in Bandar Tun Razak receive contributions totalling RM105,000

KUALA LUMPUR: Today, 21 Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) from schools in the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency received a contribution of RM5,000 each, totalling RM105,000.

In addition, 730 students who excelled in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 examinations were awarded trophies and cash prizes at the PTA Contribution and SPM 2023 Appreciation Programme for Bandar Tun Razak.

Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament, said the contributions to the PTAs were intended to help them manage planned activities, including extracurricular activities at the school.

“The contributions to outstanding SPM 2023 students are to inspire them to continue their educational journey, enhance their skills and improve themselves for their future,” she said at the programme.

Also present was the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin.

In his speech, Azman expressed hope that teachers in Bandar Tun Razak would continue to excel and remain dedicated to teaching their students.

“I urge all PTA leaders to be strong pillars supporting your schools, in line with PTA objectives, which include advancing the development and welfare of students and serving as a communication channel between schools and the local community,” he said.

Outstanding SPM 2023 students celebrated at the event include those from Sekolah Menengah Integrasi Sains Tahfiz and Sekolah Menengah Sains Alam Shah.