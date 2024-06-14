25-year-old policeman found dead in R&R toilet

SEREMBAN: A policeman was found dead in an R&R toilet along a highway near here yesterday evening.

Nilai District police chief, supt Abdul Malik Hasim said a member of the public reported the incident at 5.45 pm.

“Initial investigations revealed that the 25-year-old man was married. His body was found against a metal pole above a partition in the toilet. He was a police personnel serving in the Kuala Lumpur contingent.

“The Forensic Division of the Negeri Sembilan Criminal Investigation Department assisted in the investigation at the scene and found no signs of injury on the victim’s body,“ he said in a statement today.

He stated that the case has been classified as sudden death, and the body was subsequently sent to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital for post-mortem.

He appealed to the public to contact the police if they have any information and advised against speculating on the case to avoid disrupting the investigation.