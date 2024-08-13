250 TVET students, teaching staff participated in KIAR exploration programme

SHAH ALAM: A total of 250 students and teaching staff from various technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions today participated in the Exploration Programme of the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Course (KIAR), organised by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC Community Education Division director Nazli Rasyid Sulong said the programme, held at the Datuk Seri Azam Baki Hall at the Selangor MACC office here, aimed at, among other things, sharing aspirations regarding the decision to make KIAR a mandatory module in all TVET institutions.

He said KIAR-TVET is capable of adding value to the National TVET Policy 2030’s objectives to produce skilled human capital to meet the needs of the industry with high integrity and a strong stance against corruption.

“MACC is ready to provide Training of Trainers (TOT) instructors and lecturers for the 10 sub-modules under this course. The TVET community indeed has an important role in contributing to the national economy.

“For the record, 256,901 individuals graduated from TVET programmes between 2018 and 2023, with engineering, manufacturing, and construction being the largest TVET fields, boasting an employability rate of 92.5 per cent,” he said in a statement here today.

Nazli Rasyid said MACC took an initial step by introducing a KIAR pilot project at Institut Latihan Teknik dan Perdagangan, Sabah State Human Resource Development Department (JPSM) in 2021.

KIAR was then introduced at the Industrial Training Institutes (ILP) in Kuala Lumpur and Melaka under the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) in June 2023 and in 22 training institutes under the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) in August of the same year.

Previously, a MACC statement said the government had agreed to make KIAR a mandatory module in all TVET institutions across the country.

This decision was made at the TVET Council meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on May 20.