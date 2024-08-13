2.9 bln in benefit payments disbursed by Socso in first half of 2024

GUA MUSANG: Benefit payments of RM2.9 billion were disbursed by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to eligible contributors nationwide under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) from January to June this year.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said these payments were for 708,089 beneficiaries, covering various categories such as Temporary Disability Benefits, Permanent Disability Benefits, Lump Sum and Periodic Disability Benefits, Dependents’ Benefits, Invalidity Pension, Survivors’ Pension, and Funeral Management Benefits.

“Alhamdulillah, based on the series of campaigns conducted so far, apart from the eligible workers registered under Act 4, more and more farmers, planters and fishermen in the self-employed category are now participating in Socso schemes, protected under the Self-Employment Social Security Act (Act 789).

“We want this to continue so that when accidents occur, Socso can assist the families affected by such incidents.

“Therefore, we encourage the public to contribute to Socso because, ultimately, when a misfortune occurs, these contributions will benefit them or their heirs,“ he told Bernama in Kampung Renok Baru B here recently.

Abdul Rahman said that during the same period, 518,000 active employers had registered with Socso under Act 4, involving 7.2 million employees.

“As of Aug 2, a total of 678,000 people have registered under the self-employment social security protection scheme,“ he said.

Abdul Rahman said this after presenting contributions to the widow of a Socso contributor, the late Jamaluddin Awang Long, who died of a heart attack in June.

His widow, Rosmawati Muhammad, 52, received Survivors’ Pension benefits amounting to RM1,745.25 per month.

Rosmawati expressed gratitude to Socso for the speedy approval of her application.

“I just applied about a week ago. Alhamdulillah, I didn’t expect it to be approved so quickly, and the pension I received has truly lightened my burden,“ she said.