34 national medical device authorities worldwide to join IMDEC 2024 in December

KUALA LUMPUR: International Medical Device Exhibition and Conference (IMDEC 2024) which brings together 34 national medical device authorities from around the world will take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) this December.

Medical Device Authority (MDA) in a statement today said the event, supported by the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), will be held from Dec 12 to 14, alongside the 28th Global Harmonization Working Party (GHWP) Meeting.

It said IMDEC 2024 is set to be a key event in the medical technology calendar, attracting an estimated 600 international delegates, 10,000 buyers, and trade visitors.

The event will also feature over 200 exhibitors from 16 countries including Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, France, Germany, Singapore, and the USA.

“MDA is collaborating with key industry associations such as the Malaysia Medical Device Association (MMDA), Malaysia Medical Device Manufacturers Association (PERANTIM), Association of Malaysian Medical Industries (AMMI) and Malaysia Dental Industry Association (MDIA) to ensure that IMDEC 2024 becomes a must-attend event for professionals in the medical technology industry,” it said.

MDA chief executive Dr Muralitharan Paramasua was quoted in the statement as saying that IMDEC 2024 offers a unique platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and showcasing the latest innovations in medical devices.

“We are excited to bring together a diverse and influential group of stakeholders in the medical device ecosystem,” he said.

To register for IMDEC 2024 and for more information about the event, please visit https://imdecmy24.mda.gov.my/ and be part of shaping the future of medical technology in Asia.