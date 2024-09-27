500 companies from China to participate in December 2024 Malaysia-China Summit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia-China Summit 2024 (MCS 2024) is expected to attract 500 leading companies from China eager to forge new trade and investment partnerships with their Malaysian counterparts.

Organised by Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn Bhd, in collaboration with the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), MCS 2024, is endorsed by the Investment, Trade, and Industry Ministry to commemorate 50 years of Malaysia-China bilateral relations.

In a statement today, Qube Integrated said the summit, themed Prosperity Beyond 50, is structured around five pillars, future tech; future knowledge and experience; future mobility and connectivity; future opportunities; and future growth.

It will be held from Dec 17-19, 2024 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and features a leadership conference and a multi-sectoral trade and investment exposition.

The aim is to strengthen economic cooperation and create synergies across the region via a strategic partnership with the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China (MAYCHAM China).

MAYCHAM China chairman Loh Wee Keng said the participating Chinese companies will showcase cutting-edge construction materials, hardware tools, and home décor at the future growth zone.

“In the future mobility and connectivity zone, there will be leading automotive, motorcycle, and bicycle companies. And be amazed by China’s latest appliances, electronics, robotics, and smart technologies in the future tech zone,” he said.

China’s participation will also include a forum on electric vehicles (EVs) in which industry leaders, policymakers, and experts will discuss breakthroughs in EV technology, regulatory developments, and sustainability challenges.

Ambassador of Malaysia to China, Datuk Norman Muhamad said MCS 2024 is expected to generate significant opportunities for Malaysian businesses and encourage innovation and collaboration across various sectors.

“The focus on new sectors such as the EV and energy sectors will also open new avenues for growth and solidify Malaysia’s position as a leader in the region’s transition to green technology,” he said.

The summit will be supported by a network of strategic partners, with the official media partners being the Malaysian National News Agency, Star Media Group, and Sin Chew Daily while AirAsia is the official airline partner.